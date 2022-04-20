Second baby safely surrendered at Carmel Safe Haven Baby Box in less than a month

CARMEL — For the second time in less than a month, an infant was safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says the infant was surrendered sometime last week in their Carmel box just hours before they saw another infant surrendered in one of their boxes in Corbin, Kentucky.

A baby boy was safely surrendered at the same box in Carmel on April 5.

The box in Carmel is located at Carmel Fire Station #45 which is at 10701 N College Ave, and was the seventh to be installed in the state of Indiana.

The infant surrendered in Carmel was the third baby box surrender in Indiana and the fourth safe surrender the organization assisted with in the past month.

“The City of Carmel and Clay Township are proud to announce Safe Haven Baby Box #7 located at Station 45 provided a safe venue and opportunity for a mother to safely surrender a baby. So proud of the mom for making this anonymous life saving decision and very proud of Carmel firefighters and their quick professional response”, said David Haboush, Fire Chief of Carmel Fire Department.

Hours after the latest safe surrender in Carmel, Safe Haven Baby Boxes says an infant was surrendered at a Kentucky hospital with assistance from the Safe Haven Baby Boxes Hotline.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes was founded by Monica Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant. Kelsey has dedicated her life to helping mothers in crisis and giving them a safe, anonymous way to surrender their babies without fear of persecution or judgment.

"What a month for the Carmel Baby Box," Kelsey said in a press release issued by the organization. "We are so thrilled that this resource has helped two mothers in crisis and provided a place for safe surrender for these precious infants. This baby girl was so loved by her mother and we know she will be adopted shortly by a wonderful family! ”

Since the first Safe Haven Baby box was installed in Indiana, 18 infants have been placed safely in the boxes. Nationwide, the organization has assisted with 117 safe surrenders after calls to the Safe Haven Baby Box Hotline.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, and New Mexico. Click HERE for a list of all available baby box locations across the country.

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features.

Once the infant is collected by first responders, they're taken to the nearest medical facility to be evaluated.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

Safe Haven Hotline

The boxes make the news, but the Safe Haven Hotline is where most of these journeys begin.

SHBB staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.

The SHBB hotline is staffed by licensed counselors.

The Safe Haven Law allows mothers to safely surrender their infants, anonymously, up to 30 days old

Under the Safe Haven Law, parents have up to 30 days to change their mind once they surrender an infant.

See the map below for locations of all available Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana and across the country.