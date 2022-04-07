Two babies surrendered within a week at baby boxes in Carmel

CARMEL — Two newborns are safe after they were surrendered at two different Safe Haven Baby Boxes within a week in Carmel.

Officials said a baby boy was placed in a box at Carmel Fire Station 45 on Tuesday and the box worked as promised.

The alarm sounded and alerted firefighters in less than a minute that the infant baby was in the box.

WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians Officials hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after two babies were surrendered within a week at two different baby boxes in Carmel. Both babies are safe and now with the Department of Child Services.

Less than a week before, a baby was surrendered in the baby box at Franciscan Health in Carmel in the middle of the night.

MORE | Meet Grace, one of Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Box babies | Indiana's Safe Haven Baby Boxes are saving - and changing - lives | Indiana's baby boxes are completing families

Both babies are healthy and in the protection of the Department of Child Services.

Indiana has the most baby boxes in the country with more than 100.