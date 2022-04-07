Watch
Two babies surrendered within a week at baby boxes in Carmel

carmel baby box.jpg
WRTV Photo/Jonathon Christians
Safe Haven Baby Box at Carmel Fire Station
carmel baby box.jpg
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 07, 2022
CARMEL — Two newborns are safe after they were surrendered at two different Safe Haven Baby Boxes within a week in Carmel.

Officials said a baby boy was placed in a box at Carmel Fire Station 45 on Tuesday and the box worked as promised.

The alarm sounded and alerted firefighters in less than a minute that the infant baby was in the box.

carmel baby box presser.jpg
Officials hold a press conference on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after two babies were surrendered within a week at two different baby boxes in Carmel. Both babies are safe and now with the Department of Child Services.

Less than a week before, a baby was surrendered in the baby box at Franciscan Health in Carmel in the middle of the night.

Both babies are healthy and in the protection of the Department of Child Services.

Indiana has the most baby boxes in the country with more than 100.

