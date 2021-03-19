Second Helpings distributed more than 2 million meals in one year

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders and volunteers reflected on the difference they're making in the community during a press conference on Thursday.

"In the past year we distributed more than 2 million meals. Two million meals!" Jennifer Vigran, chief executive officer of Second Helpings, said.

March 18 marked one year since the organization served its first "Grab-and-Go" meal in response to the pandemic.

Since then, the organization has helped countless Hoosiers get through the COVID-19 crisis. A mission that continues.

Vigran says meeting the increased demand for meals and food has truly been a community effort.

"We forged new partnerships. We have never been closer to Gleaners Food Bank ... than we are right now," she said. 'We shared resources. They shared with us, we shared with them. We worked together on strategy, and on problem-solving. It has really been a partnership because we knew that we all had to do this together."

In an average year, Second Helpings would make around 1 million meals. That doubled during the pandemic.