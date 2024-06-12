Second wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage shows announced for 2024 state fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The second wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage performers have been released for this year's Indiana State Fair.

The first wave was announced last week.

The following acts will take the stage on these dates:

August 10: Fearless: The Taylor Swift Tribute

August 11: Newsboys

August 14: Happy Together Tour

August 15: Sublime with Rome

August 18: Gospel Music Festival featuring Yolanda Adams

The year's Indiana State Fair runs from August 2-18 with the fair closed on Mondays.

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery, said, “The Hoosier Lottery has enjoyed a great relationship with the Indiana State Fair for many years. We are proud to sponsor the popular Hoosier Lottery Free Stage again this year, providing summertime value and entertainment for state fair attendees. The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a ‘winning ticket’ for all music lovers. Additionally, fairgoers 18 or older can sign up for a free myLOTTERY promotion for the chance to win an all-inclusive day at the Fair including the opportunity to see a concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage!”