See the creative costumes Mooresville second graders wore in their Weather Parade

MOORESVILLE — It's often difficult to know how to dress for the weather in Central Indiana, but Tuesday, a group of second graders literally dressed as the weather for their school's Weather Parade.

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Mooresville second graders get creative for Weather Parade

All the second graders at Neil Armstrong Elementary School in Mooresville have been learning about weather recently. The culmination of their studies is a Weather Parade.

Each second grader picks a weather word and dresses to match it.

"I am a flood!" said Jaxon, just one of the parade's participants. "We connected some lightning bolts and raindrops with string."

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"I used a pop-up hamper, and we cut the bottom of it, and then we used fuzz stuff and put it all around," explained Leelynn, who dressed as a tornado. "We used some animals, and we glued them on."

Another student named Charlotte dressed as an anemometer.

"It's a instrument that tracks wind. I just wanted to pick the most complicated word," said Charlotte, with her homemade anemometer atop her head.

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The parade route wound through hallways and into kindergarten, first and third-grade classrooms.

"We are just trying to make everybody's day today," said Margo, who was dressed as condensation.

Other costumes included: wind vane, meteorologist, hail, dust devil, sleet, almanac, air pressure and clouds.

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Each student became an expert in the word they chose.

"If you're in a car and you see a flood, you actually need to turn around and go to a different area," explained Jaxon.

"The evaporation, it's like little water, but you can't see it, and then it finds a thing like this cup, and it cools it down," shared Margo.

To cap off the unit, following the parade, WRTV meteorologist Maci Tetrick gave a quick presentation to all of second grade about the job (which rarely involves Weather Parades, unfortunately).

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For the three students who chose the word 'meteorologist,' Maci invited them to give a pretend forecast following the presentation.

"Hello, I'm Meteorologist Ezra, and on Thursday, it is going... there is a chance of thunderstorms and rain," explained one student meteorologist.

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"Stay inside and go to the safest place in your house if there is a tornado," shared student meteorologist Bradley.

"Tomorrow it'll be like a medium.... it'll be chilly. It'll be chilly and warm," concluded the third student meteorologist, Emma.

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