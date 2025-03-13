Severe Weather Expected in Marion County this weekend: How to Stay Safe and Prepared

MARION COUNTY—The Marion County Emergency Management office says residents should be on high alert late Friday evening into Saturday morning as severe weather conditions, including high winds and potential flooding, are expected.

The National Weather Service is urging the community to stay informed and prepared for any weather-related emergencies.

"The biggest thing is to be weather aware," said Spence. "Check local forecasts, especially if you're going to be out and about," said Jacob Spence, Director of Emergency Management for Marion County.

The most critical step in severe weather preparedness is staying informed.

Spence advises residents to check local forecasts regularly, especially if they have plans to be outdoors at events like football or baseball games. Having multiple ways to receive weather warnings, such as through mobile alerts, weather apps, emails, or NOAA weather radios ensures that important updates are never missed.

While extreme wind conditions may not be a certainty, Spence warns that high-profile vehicles such as large trucks and RVs could face significant challenges.

"While we are not normally in an area that sees a lot of issues with that, it can happen, especially with large trucks, RVs, things of that nature so you want to be cognizant of the way the wind reacts to your vehicle and just anything while you're out and about," said Spence.

wrtv severe weather prep ahead of this weekend

WRTV Storm Team Meteorologist Maci Tetrick emphasizes the importance of being proactive.

"This week was a great week because we were testing our tornado sirens and we now know we will be prepared," said Tetrick.

Tetrick also advises residents to secure outdoor objects before the storm arrives.

"The big key is to be prepared and to have some sort of a plan for you and your family," said Spence.

Essential steps include keeping an emergency kit in both your home and vehicle.

"Make sure you have at least three to five days' worth of non-perishable food and water," said Spence. "Families should establish a designated safe space in their home to take shelter during severe weather."

Tetrick reminds residents that tornadoes are a possibility year-round, saying, "If we get those right conditions, tornadoes can happen any time of year, but this time of year they can happen more frequently."

Recent issues with the county’s outdoor warning siren system have raised concerns. However, Spence reassures residents that the system has been tested and is fully operational.

"The vendor has shown us that it is working and they’re just working through potential causes and trying to figure out what happened," said Spence.

Additional testing is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.