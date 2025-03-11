Technical issue disrupts Marion County tornado warning test, no sirens sound

MARION COUNTY — The Indianapolis/Marion County Office of Emergency Management confirmed that testing of Tuesday morning's tornado warning system across the county was affected by a glitch.

WRTV had cameras recording when the alarm test sound was scheduled, but the tower cameras we zeroed in on failed to make any noise. WRTV learned no warning sirens sounded.

Jacob Spence, Director of the Emergency Management Division, confirmed to WRTV that the system experienced a glitch. Spence said the vendor had been contacted and repaired the warning system.

Spence says the tornado warning system will undergo a follow-up test on Friday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m.