Sheridan residents push back on proposed trail along Dunbar Road

SHERIDAN — A planned reconstruction of Dunbar Road in Sheridan is drawing sharp disagreement over whether a walking and biking trail should be part of the project.

Residents say the road, which sees heavy truck traffic and speeds exceeding 50 mph, is long overdue for upgrades, especially with traffic expected to grow once the new Skylake Adventure Park opens.

“Dunbar Road is going to get a lot more traffic, and with the Skylake Adventure Park going in, traffic is going to increase,” said Sheridan Town Council president Silas DeVaney III.

Neighbors such as Candy Ganzel support widening and repairing the road but oppose the trail plan, saying it would cut into their property.

“The ideal situation would be for the county to fix the road, widen it,” Ganzel said. “Who’s going to want to buy a house with a path right in their front door?”

Dunbar Road resident Tom Affolder said the proposed trail would come within 50 feet of his house.

“I walk out my front door. I’m right there, and it’s going to devalue my property,” he said.

Sheridan leaders back the residents’ position.

“We are adamantly against having a trail out there,” DeVaney said. “It’s not that our community is against trails, but it leads to nowhere.”

Hamilton County Commissioner Mark Heirbrandt argues the trail is a forward-looking investment. He said state funding has been secured, and the road will eventually see significant traffic increases.

“In 20 years, they’re estimating 14,400 vehicles per day on that road,” Heirbrandt said.

“(The County) plans because with the explosive growth, you have to.”

Heirbrandt compared the project to the Monon Trail, which became heavily used years after it was built.

“Long term, in 20 years, if there is a multi-use path that gets put in there, I think that you’ll see a lot of use,” he said.

Some neighbors feel their concerns aren’t being taken seriously.

“I feel like the county commissioners, especially one or two, are not listening to us, are not hearing us,” Ganzel said.

Heirbrandt disagrees.

“I see it every day,” he said. “There are a lot of options that are available, but we’re so early in the process, we’re just starting environmental on this thing. People do get input.”

The debate over the Dunbar Road trail will continue as construction is not scheduled to begin until 2028.