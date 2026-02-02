Sidney Eskenazi, hospital philanthropist, dies weeks after wife

INDIANAPOLIS — Sidney Eskenazi, whose $40 million gift helped build the Eskenazi Health hospital campus, has died, according to a statement from Eskenazi Health. His wife Lois died last month.

The hospital described Eskenazi as "a remarkable man – humble, hardworking and generous" who was a "steadfast champion of Eskenazi Health."

The $40 million contribution from Sidney and Lois Eskenazi marked one of the greatest philanthropic gifts ever given to Central Indiana and one of the largest gifts ever made to a public hospital in the United States.

"His belief in Eskenazi Health was not simply philanthropic; it was personal, heartfelt, genuine, and rooted in his lived experience," the hospital said in its statement.

Sidney grew up on Indianapolis' south side during the Great Depression, carrying with him "a deep understanding of resilience and hope."

Following their historic contribution, Sidney remained engaged in advocating for Eskenazi Health, sharing the hospital's story "with pride and purpose" and encouraging others to support the organization's work.

"Most of all, he valued our people, both patients and staff, and he never lost sight of the humanity at the heart of the work we do each day," the statement said.

The hospital said Sidney's legacy, shared with Lois, "will endure in the spirit of all that we do for years to come."