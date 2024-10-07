Watch Now
Signs says Wheatley's Restaurant is permanently closed

WRTV
Wheatley's is located at 8902 Southeastern Avenue in Wanamaker.
WANAMAKER — It's the end for a southeast side restaurant.

A sign on the door at Wheatley's in Wanamaker says it's permanently closed.

Last month, the owner Kevin Stone, posted a message on Facebook saying he was putting the restaurant up for sale and if it didn't sell, he would have to close.

Stone cited the cost related to an aged building and the increasing cost of food and utilities, as well as the changes in people's eating habits.

The sign on the door thanked customers for their business.

