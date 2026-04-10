Some Hoosiers eligible for free water quality testing

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is encouraging eligible homeowners to apply for free well water testing through the 2026 Groundwater Monitoring Network (GWMN).

In a press release on Friday, IDEM is strongly encouraging residents who rely on private drinking water to test their wells regularly because private well water is unregulated by the IDEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

IDEM's Office of Water Quality Drinking Water Branch periodically collects samples from qualified private wells to learn more about groundwater conditions, track environmental changes and identify areas that may be subject to by natural geology or human activity.

"By taking part in this program, homeowners gain valuable insight into their own drinking water, while the information collected contributes to a clearer statewide picture of groundwater quality," said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods in the release. "This scientific sampling helps us ensure Indiana’s groundwater remains clean, safe, and resilient for generations to come."

To be considered for the 2026 survey, property owners must:



Reside in Indiana and have an active, private residential drinking water well

Ensure the well is listed in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Online Water Well Record Database

Be able to provide IDEM with a copy of their water well record

If the property owner does not have a copy in their personal records, IDEM will attempt to locate it in the DNR Online Well Record Database

Complete the survey online no later than June 1, 2026.

Homeowners selected for testing will be contacted by IDEM to arrange sample testing between June and October 2026, and results will be shared directly with the homeowner.

More information about the Groundwater Monitoring Network program is available online.

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