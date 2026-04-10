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Some Hoosiers eligible for free water quality testing

Water faucet
Steve Helber/AP
FILE - A trickle of water comes out of the faucet of Mary Gaines a resident of the Golden Keys Senior Living apartments in her kitchen in Jackson, Miss., Sept. 1, 2022. The NAACP said Tuesday, Sept. 27, that Mississippi is discriminating against Jackson’s majority-Black population by diverting badly needed federal funds for drinking water infrastructure to white communities that needed it less. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Water faucet
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INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is encouraging eligible homeowners to apply for free well water testing through the 2026 Groundwater Monitoring Network (GWMN).

In a press release on Friday, IDEM is strongly encouraging residents who rely on private drinking water to test their wells regularly because private well water is unregulated by the IDEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

IDEM's Office of Water Quality Drinking Water Branch periodically collects samples from qualified private wells to learn more about groundwater conditions, track environmental changes and identify areas that may be subject to by natural geology or human activity.

"By taking part in this program, homeowners gain valuable insight into their own drinking water, while the information collected contributes to a clearer statewide picture of groundwater quality," said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods in the release. "This scientific sampling helps us ensure Indiana’s groundwater remains clean, safe, and resilient for generations to come."

To be considered for the 2026 survey, property owners must:

Homeowners selected for testing will be contacted by IDEM to arrange sample testing between June and October 2026, and results will be shared directly with the homeowner.

More information about the Groundwater Monitoring Network program is available online.
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