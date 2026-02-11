INDIANAPOLIS — Senate Bill 76, an immigration bill making its way through the Indiana House, is causing a lot of debate. If passed, Republican lawmakers said the bill would strengthen immigration enforcement across the state. On the other hand, democrats are asking for clarity, specifically surrounding Hoosiers' rights to marry.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Some lawmakers say SB 76 could threaten marriage equality in the Hoosier state

In a committee hearing on February 2 about SB 76, a testimony sparked frustration for many lawmakers surrounding the immigration bill.

"But you stated that you believe that 'mixing of populations.' How do you define a population?” Rep. Maureen Bauer asked Ryan Neuhaus of the Mass Deportation Coalition during public comment.

Neuhaus responded, “Peoples."

“How do you define 'People'?” Bauer asked.

“Americans and Aliens. So those who are not citizens," Neuhaus said.

WRTV

"A gentleman [Neuhus] stated some pretty horrible things related to immigration, and his words were to the 'mixing of populations' and how negatively it impacted the culture and the heritage of the country,” Bauer said on Tuesday.

SB 76 would require county jails to comply with ICE holds and mandate hospital reporting on Medicaid patients. However, Bauer and others in democratic caucus believe the language in the bill, as is, could impact interracial marriages.

PREVIOUS | Immigration bill advances at Indiana Statehouse after lengthy committee hearing

"No matter who's in office at the federal level, we will recognize interracial marriages in the state of Indiana. We know that Supreme Court rulings can be overturned. We know that in states where they codify these rulings, they have protections under the law no matter who's in office,” Bauer said.

WRTV

Bauer offered an amendment Tuesday, affirming that no governmental body may deny, restrict, or interfere with the right to marry based on race, color, ethnicity, or national origin.

That amendment was blocked.

"I think it's very important for us to recognize Indiana as a state that welcomes immigrants, welcomes people to our state, that we contribute to our culture and our community positively,” Bauer said.

Bauer told WRTV that when language questions who belongs based on race or background, lawmakers have a responsibility to respond. Democrats introduced many amendments to SB 76 on Tuesday, and most failed. The bill is still being considered in the House.

___