Southbound I-65 closure scheduled for bridge removal

INDIANAPOLIS — A section of southbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis is set to close this weekend to remove the abandoned railroad bridge north of Fletcher Avenue and preparing for pavement replacement, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday.

INDOT

According to the news release, southbound I-65 will close around 9 p.m. on Friday, April 10, and reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 13.

The closure spans from the I-65/I-70 interchange north of downtown to Fletcher Avenue, including the following ramps:



Ramp from 29 th Street to southbound I-65 closed

Street to southbound I-65 closed Ramp from 21 st Street to southbound I-65 closed

Street to southbound I-65 closed Ramp from Rural Street to westbound I-70 closed

Ramp from Keystone Avenue to westbound I-70 closed

Southbound I-65 Exit 111 closed

Ramp from Washington Street to southbound I-65 closed

INDOT said ramp closures will start at 8 p.m. and traffic will be detoured using I-465 and I-70. Drivers should look for signage indicating the new traffic pattern

The southbound I-65 collector-distributor between Ohio Street and Fletcher Avenue is scheduled to close from April 17-April 20 to finish the removal of the abandoned railroad bridge. Mainline southbound I-65 will be open throughout the weekend.

Additionally, overnight ramp closures and restrictions are scheduled for the rest of the week on I-65. Crews will be shifting traffic patterns to new pavement on southbound I-65, performing drainage work and setting beams on the I-65 bridge over Morris and Prospect streets.

Drivers can expect restrictions to be in place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted for the following:

Tuesday, April 7



Ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-65 closed (beginning at midnight)

Ramp from southbound I-65 to Raymond Street closed

Ramp from westbound Raymond Street to southbound I-65 closed

Ramp from Morris and Prospect streets to southbound I-65 closed

Southbound I-65 reduced to one lane between the I-65/I-70 interchange south of downtown and Raymond Street

Southbound I-65 reduced to one lane between Washington Street and Fletcher Avenue

Tuesday, April 7 – Friday, April 10



Morris Street and Prospect Street closed under I-65 (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.)

Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9



Southbound I-65 reduced to one lane between Washington Street and Fletcher Avenue

Drivers should be aware of the following temporary ramp closures scheduled in the coming weeks:



Ramp from Keystone Avenue to northbound I-65 (closing on or after Monday, April 13)

Ramp from northbound I-65 to Morris Street and Prospect Street (closing on or after Monday, April 20)

The entrance and exit ramps connecting Keystone Avenue and southbound I-65 are currently closed for improvements, and is also reduced to one lane in each direction near the closed ramps to maintain a safe path for pedestrians.

Crews will reconstruct the ramps, including new asphalt pavement. All ramps and Keystone Avenue lane restrictions are expected to reopen early this summer, weather permitting.

Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur.

You can stay up-to-date on all ongoing and upcoming INDOT projects by clicking here.