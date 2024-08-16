Southport police chief reinstated just days after termination

SOUTHPORT — Tom Vaughn was reinstated as the Southport Police Chief less than a week after he was terminated by Southport Mayor Jim Cooney.

Earlier this week, Cooney announced Vaughn was terminated after 11 years at the department. However, on Thursday evening, the City of Southport announced he would continue to serve as the police chief.

Nate Williams, who was named as the Interim Police Chief in Southport, will return to his original position of deputy chief.

“Together, Chief Vaughn and Deputy Chief Williams will continue their collaborative efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Southport community, maintaining the high standards of law enforcement and community engagement that our residents haver come to expect,” the city said.

On Wednesday, Cooney spoke with media and read ordinances that he says make him, as mayor, responsible for hiring and firing the chief of police.

Cooney says the board decides whether or not Vaughn can be terminated from the force entirely.

According to Cooney, the issue in the relationship between he and Vaughn began recently when Vaughn refused to turn over documentation of disciplinary actions within the department.

