Southwest adds new nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from the Indianapolis International Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Starting June 6, Southwest will offer nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from Indy seasonally. The flights will run until August 16.

This is the fourth nonstop flight announcement the Indy Airport has made, all happening on one day.

Southwest offers nonstop flights from Indy to nearly 15 destinations, including, Atlanta, Austin (Texas), Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Ft. Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.