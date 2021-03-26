Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest adds new nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Myrtle Beach

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
A Southwest Airlines flight, background, taxis to the runway past a loading flight at a gate at Midway International Airport Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Earns Southwest
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:23:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines announced a new nonstop flight from the Indianapolis International Airport to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Starting June 6, Southwest will offer nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach from Indy seasonally. The flights will run until August 16.

This is the fourth nonstop flight announcement the Indy Airport has made, all happening on one day.

MORE | Indy Airport adds three new nonstop flights |

Southwest offers nonstop flights from Indy to nearly 15 destinations, including, Atlanta, Austin (Texas), Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Ft. Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!