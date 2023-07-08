Southwest portion of Monument Circle officially car free as 'Spark on the Circle' launches

INDIANAPOLIS — Monument Circle is no longer a continuous circle for vehicular traffic as Downtown Indy Inc. celebrates the launch of Spark on the Circle.

The project turns Monument Circle, between Market and Meridian Streets, into a park that includes a temporary green space, tables and chairs, beer garden, bar and public restrooms. There are also games like ping pong, chess and Jenga for guests to enjoy.

“The green chairs, umbrellas and plants make it a friendly, park-like environment,” Max Wing, PR and Communications Manager for Downtown Indy Inc., said.

Wing says downtown Indianapolis is the fastest growing neighborhood in Marion County. They want this area to bring a sense of community to those who live and work downtown.

“It’s beautiful to see the community engaging with this program. It’s going to bring the community together and give the residential population something to do on the weekends and weeknights,” Wing said.

Spark on the Circle will run until November, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

“This timeline is to test and invest,” Wing said. “We can see how this performs, what the activity is like, and from there we can think about how we want to implement this in the future.”

This is not the first time the city has tried closing part of Monument Circle to traffic. The first time was in 2010.

“A lot of motorcycles and cars tend to congregate around there and that’s nice to see, but I think shutting down at least half would make sense. It just depends on how much use it gets. It seems like right now it’s doing pretty well,” Brad Pope, Spark on the Circle attendee, said.

Spark on the Circle will hold their official ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Downtown Indy Inc. says they will also have activities, such as the second Wednesday of each month is “coffee and donuts day.”

The city is also working on a plan to redevelop Georgia Street which would make it a pedestrian only area on a permanent basis.

For more information on Spark on the Circle, click here.

