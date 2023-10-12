Southwest side construction project delayed after neighbors voice concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — Two construction projects were planned for one busy area of Indianapolis at the same time.

It's an impact that could have been detrimental for folks living near Decatur.

The "On Track Project" with INDOT currently has the eastbound I-465 ramp at Mann Road closed. INDOT estimated that project would last through Oct.

It's a closure that has caused a bit of inconvenience to neighbors with their daily commutes.

"You have to make a pretty massive detour. As soon as you see those cones, your entire mood changes," neighbor Tom Kozrowski said.

The detour takes drivers down Southport Road, which is why neighbors like Kozrowski got concerned when another closure sign popped up.

DPW announced they would do repairs on the Southport Road bridge over the White River.

The bridge is in need of repair after neighbors say a gaping hole was forming on the deck.

The problem, is both projects were set to be happening simultaneously.

"It's unacceptable. We don't have any other access to get to 37 other than those two routes," neighbor Jen Lochard said.

Lochard says it was an issue that was easy to spot. She says there is no other route to get to downtown with both roads closed.

"When that's closed, our only other option is to take Mann Road all the way down to 144 and head south," Lochard said.

The closure of both, neighbors say, could add an hour to their daily commutes.

"I don't want to dramatize it or anything but it would have been catastrophic for both of those to be closed at the same time," Councilor Josh Bain said.

City-County Councilor Bain says it's an issue that needed to be addressed.

"When you end up doing something like this and you end up closing both of them, it's going to become a quality of life issue," Councilor Bain said.

The issue is one project is DPW's and the other is INDOT's.

"It's unacceptable really, you're not doing your job properly if you're not communicating if it's of the utmost importance," Kozrowski said.

After calls from concerned neighbors, Councilor Bain called to get the bridge project moved back.

Construction on the Southport Road bridge will start in late Nov. The ramp on Mann Road is expected to be finished early next month.

DPW says the bridge is structurally sound so no one is at risk when driving on it.