Sparking change through conversations

INDIANAPOLIS — This election season, local families are focused on kids and their futures. A nationwide group held a listening session here in Indianapolis they gave parents a chance to share what they want to see when it comes to the election and beyond.

The Children’s Defense Fund held the event Wednesday night at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, one of their many Freedom Schools across the nation.

“Here in the Midwest, we hear themes that resonate across the country,” said the organization’s President & CEO Dr Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson.

Some of the topics brought up at the local session were gun violence, mental health of kids, and financial literacy for kids and parents.

The Dodson family was among dozens of parents who showed up to that session to have their voice heard.

“We find ourselves always try to fight for a space at the tables were. We’re always trying to find for something and to have someone come along side us and support us and say hey, we’re fighting with you,” said Deanna Dodson.

Their kids have been in the summer literacy program at St. Luke UMC's Freedom School for three years.

“We don’t teach children how to read but we teach children to love reading,” said Kendra Johnson the Co-Executive Director of the school. “That’s how we have the power to change the trajectory and dynamics of the world around us.”

Dozens of families showed up Wednesday to be a part of that change led by the Children’s Defense Fund, whose mission is to advocate for kids, especially those of color.

“Public policy agenda for caring communities, economic mobility, civic education, children’s health, and early childhood development, this is what candidates and communities should be talking about," said Dr. Wilson.

The organization’s stop in Indiana was one in a multi-state listening tour aimed at hearing from parents and kids to help shape the nation’s policies.

“We’ll make sure we amplify that in the public debate, so it informs our public policy agenda, our direct engagement, our legislative education and the lobbying we do for children and families in Washington D.C,” said Dr. Wilson.

The goal is to better the lives of kids and unleash the joy in growing up for children and young people across America.

Thursday, Dr. Wilson will participate in a Harambee read aloud session with the young scholars who attend St. Luke’s Freedom School.

St. Luke’s will also be holding a symposium led by young people on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.