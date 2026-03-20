HANCOCK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation is restarting its Safe Zones enforcement program, targeting speeding in construction zones along I-70 and other major highways.

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Speed cameras return: INDOT resumes Safe Zones enforcement on I-70 and I-65

Drivers along I-70 in Hancock County should be prepared to slow down.

Beginning Monday, INDOT will resume enforcement of its Safe Zones during construction season on I-70 between mile markers 104.9 and 109 near Greenfield and on I-65 in Jasper County near Rensselaer.

"Starting next week will be one of our four safe zones across the state of Indiana," INDOT spokesperson Jordan Yaney said.

The Safe Zones program uses cameras mounted on trucks, along with warning signs, to monitor speeds in work zones.

Drivers traveling more than 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in these areas could face penalties.

"They'll get a picture of their license plate taken, and then a warning or a citation will be sent to them. First time is just a no-fine warning," Yaney explained. "Second time is a $75 fine. And the third time and every time after that is a $150 fine."

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"It's really not about the money, it's about safety," Yaney added.

INDOT says the program has already had an impact.

Last June, along I-465 and I-69 in the 'Clearpath Zone' on the northeast side of Indianapolis, the agency issued 25,000 warnings in the first month.

"We do have some data that shows that drivers that are excessively speeding, that number has been reduced...we're seeing less and less than that in safe zones," Yaney said.

Warning signs are posted ahead of each Safe Zone to alert drivers before they enter.

Frequent I-70 driver Chuck Muller says the program serves as an important reminder.

"I spent a good part of my career in safety. And people do speed in work zones, but they need to slow down, and this is a tool in the toolbox to do it," Muller said.

Still, Muller says he has concerns about how citations are issued.

"I think if you're speeding, the person that's speeding should get the ticket, not just the owner of the vehicle," Muller said.

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INDOT says the goal of the program is to improve safety for both workers and drivers.

"Our priority is to keep our workers safe first," Yaney said. "We want people to get home in the same shape they came into work as."

INDOT announced this week that a new Safe Zone will begin on April 1 along I-74 in Decatur County and Shelby County, covering mile markers 113 to 134.

Officials say the Safe Zone in the Clear Path construction area on the northeast side of Indianapolis, along I-69 and I-465, remains active

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