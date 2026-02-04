Speedway providing bottled water to residents amidst Boil Water Advisory

SPEEDWAY — Residents struggling with the Boil Water Advisory in Speedway are getting some much-needed relief from the town.

Town of Speedway

Community officials said the town purchased cases of bottled water on Wednesday, which will be available for residents for the next couple days.

Residents can pick up one case of water per household while supplies last at the Speedway Municipal Center, located at 5300 Crawfordsville Road, during these times:



Wednesday, Feb. 4 | 2 p.m. — 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 5 | 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

If you are unable to pick up a case of bottled water due to health concerns or other limitations, call the Speedway Municipal Center at (317) 246-4111 to arrange a delivery.

