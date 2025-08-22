Sports helping fuel Hamilton County’s economy

WESTFIELD — From youth tournaments to professional events, sports are playing a growing role in Hamilton County’s economy and community identity.

“It truly has changed the game in Hamilton County,” said Westfield Economic Development Director Janele Fairman.

Fairman said the opening of Grand Park nearly a decade ago turned former farmland into a destination that now draws about five million visitors each year.

“Most of the land that Grand Park is currently situated on was farmland. And this was really a very small town,” she said. “As a result, we’re really seeing a boom of investment along State Road 32, along 191st Street and everything in between.”

Carl Daniels with the Hamilton County Sports Authority said that sports tourism continues to make a major financial impact.

“Last year that sport brought about $42 million economic impact on the county, and this year, still a quarter to go, we’re at about $39 million, and that doesn’t include the numbers from LIV Golf,” Daniels said.

Fishers is also seeing the benefits of sports investment with its new event center, which Mayor Scott Fadness said is designed to give families easy access to entertainment.

“It’s Saturday night. I’ve got the kids, don’t have anything to do. Let’s jump over to the arena and go watch a hockey game, or let’s go watch the women's Ignite team play,” Fadness said.

“I mean, just to be able to do that in 10 minutes and then go to the event and be home in 10 minutes. That’s a big deal.”

“I think we have a lot of young families. They work hard. They want to play hard. They want proximity," Fadness added.

In Noblesville, a new arena is planned to host the Pacers’ G League affiliate and other events.

“We are sitting next to Big Brother at Ruoff. So we’re not going to compete with that,” Mayor Chris Jensen said. “We’re going to complement that. It’s the same strategy we’re seeing in the sports arena as well.”

Jensen emphasized the impact visiting sports fans have had on the local economy.

"They are putting our heads in beds in our hotels. They're shopping in our downtown square. They're eating in our restaurants. And it's a good opportunity for Hamilton County's economic base."

Fairman said instead of competing, these projects have worked together to expand opportunities across the county.

“I would have expected that if you had a competitor to Grand Park come into the market, that it would hurt Grand Park,” Fairman said.

“What is happening is actually the inverse of that, as they’re building these new event centers and arenas, we now have opportunities to have those signature events.”

Daniels said the push for sports has brought the community together.

“We want people to be proud of Hamilton County first and foremost, and we love the fact that sports brings people together,” he said.