NORA — It's officially spring! As plants begin to bud and bloom, you may also find yourself sniffling or sneezing from seasonal allergies.

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Spring blooms bring beauty and seasonal allergies

Perhaps no one is more excited about spring than Deb Stanley. Stanley loves gardening and nature, and she works at Habig Garden Shops in Nora.

"This is the happy show," Stanley said while gesturing to a display of flowers. "Just to see color again in the spring after seeing white and dirt."

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Recent weather contributed to the plants starting to awaken.

"It's the heat and rain," Stanley said. "From last week to this week in my garden, I've noticed the trees and the bushes are budding."

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This includes maple trees, just one type associated with seasonal allergies.

"I have great seasonal allergies," lamented Stanley. "My doctors are good. They give me allergy stuff."

"We definitely had some more requests for allergy-type medications. Allergies are a pretty easy fix," said Kathryn Gibson with Ella Community Pharmacy in Westfield. "You can come in the same day, and we can find you a product."

Gibson recommends chatting with a pharmacist if you're not sure which product will help with your seasonal allergies.

"Our first recommendation is always an intranasal steroid, the ones that you inhale, and that could be something like a Flonase," shared Gibson. "After that, we could go to our oral decongestants or our oral antihistamines. So, oral antihistamines would be like Claritin, Allegra, Benadryl."

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For many Hoosiers, over-the-counter medicines will put an end to spring sniffles.

"Often the seasonal allergy things start small and then get bigger," said Dr. Lisa Clay, a family practitioner at Monarch Medicine in Carmel.

Dr. Clay says minor symptoms like itchy, watery eyes, stuffy nose, or scratchy throat can be treated with over-the-counter items.

"If you're having severe pain, you're having fevers, your symptoms have gotten significant and started lasting longer than a week, all of these things are things that we can help out with in the doctor's office," said Dr. Clay.

Seasonal allergies may not be new to you, but that is not the case for everyone. Dr. Clay explained that some people may get symptoms who have never experienced them before.

fizkes/Shutterstock Stock image of a woman blowing her nose.

"People who are new to the area might be more impacted as they get exposed to new allergens," said Dr. Clay.

As more plants continue to bud and bloom, you may continue to notice your allergies acting up.

These steps: consulting with a pharmacist or doctor, can help ensure you don't miss out on enjoying the outdoors, something cherished by Deb Stanley.

"Spring is just splendid," said Stanley. "It's hope."

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