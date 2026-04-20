State police investigate inmate death at Miami Correctional Facility

MIAMI COUNTY— State police are investigating the death of an 82-year-old inmate at Miami Correctional Facility.

Billy A. Wilson died Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division at the Peru Post began the investigation at the facility's request.

The Miami County Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation. Miami Correctional Facility investigators are also involved, police said.

An autopsy will be completed to determine the exact cause of death, according to police.

The death comes amid ongoing concerns about conditions at the facility. The facility has housed ICE detainees since October under an agreement with the state.

U.S. Representative André Carson recently called for an end to ICE detention at Miami Correctional Facility. He cited two previous deaths in custody and reports of poor conditions.

Those deaths involved Lorth Sim of Cambodia and Tuan Van Bui of Vietnam. Both men died while being held in ICE detention at the facility in 2026. Van Bui died on April 1.

