State police responding to tipped semis as high winds move across Indiana

INDIANA — Extremely high winds are creating dangerous travel conditions across Indiana Friday, with state police reporting multiple semi trucks blown over statewide.

Many of the locations experiencing traffic slowdowns were reported in the Fort Wayne area. INDOT cameras have also confirmed a tipped semi on I-69 in Delaware County.

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In Madison County, a semi was blown over on SR 37 north of Elwood, causing SR 13 to shut down.

In Muncie, a semi truck blew over on East Jackson and the Highway 67 bypass.

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The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Indianapolis, with gusts reported up to 60 mph.

Drivers are urged to use extra caution in these conditions. Strong gusts can make vehicle control difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles. Motorists should:



Reduce speed in windy areas

Keep a safe distance from large trucks and high-profile vehicles

Stay alert for debris and sudden traffic slowdowns

Avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve

All travelers are encouraged to check road conditions before heading out.