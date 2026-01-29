State police trooper injured in 6th vehicle strike since snowstorm

PLAINFIELD — For the sixth time in five days, an Indiana State Police vehicle was struck on an Indianapolis-area interstate during ongoing winter weather.

On Thursday, ISP said Trooper Jordan Hall was investigating a rollover crash on eastbound I-70 near the 60-mile marker west of Plainfield when another vehicle spun out of control and struck his patrol car from behind.

Both Hall and the other driver were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The latest incident multiple incidents since Saturday, including one on Wednesday on I-65 near 38th Street, where Trooper Klingkammer was hit by a suspected impaired driver while blocking traffic for another crash scene.

The ISP Indianapolis District covers Marion, Hancock, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson and Shelby counties. Since the snowstorm began, troopers have responded to:

• 530 crashes (69 with injuries)

• 212 slide-offs

• 6 ISP vehicles struck

• 732 motorist assists

"While most people were seeking shelter from the weather, our troopers were driving straight into it," said Lt. Josh Watson, ISP Indianapolis District Commander. "Through challenging and hazardous conditions and treacherous roads, they answered every call with courage and commitment. I could not be more proud of our team."

State police continue to urge extreme caution for drivers as hazardous road conditions persist.