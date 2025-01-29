Statehouse bills could legalize online casinos, mobile lottery tickets

INDIANAPOLIS — Two bills at the Indiana Statehouse could drastically expand the gambling industry in the state.

House Bills 1432 and 1433 will allow Hoosiers to legally place bets in online casino games such as blackjack and poker.

The bill also paves the way for the Hoosier Lottery to sell draw games and E-instant games online. This could include popular games like Powerball and Cashpop.

"We authorized casinos in 1993, so this is just the next generation of that,” State Representative Ethan Manning, who authored the bill, said. "We would authorize iGaming for casino-style games played on mobile devices, iLottery, so you could purchase lottery tickets on your phone as well."

The bills would have a positive impact on the state budget.

WRTV

Per Manning, IGaming is estimated to bring in $200-million a year with an additional $100-milllion from ILottery.

While some are celebrating the expansion of the gaming industry, others are concerned with its effects.

Dr. Eric Davis has worked with addictive disorders, including gambling addiction for more than 25 years.

“There are going to be individuals that have a propensity to have a problem with gambling,” Davis said when asked about the new legislation. “Unfortunately, that problem will at some point rear its ugly head."

Davis’s concern is over the lack of resources for those who could become addicted.

“That is definitely something that's missing,” Davis said.

Due to this concern, Manning included funding for programs in his bill.

WRTV

“We need to expand those programs. With this new program, we could get up to $25 million a year from the industry to pay for those programs and really help those people,” Manning said.

The bill could pass through the House as soon as next week.

Davis encouraged anyone struggling with problem gambling to contact the Problem Gambling hotline at 1-(800)-9-WITH-IT.

More resources for those struggling with problem gambling can be found here.

