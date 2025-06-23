Stay cool: Maintaining your air conditioning during a heat wave

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures soar during the current heat wave, many residents are feeling the pressure of malfunctioning air conditioning systems.

Alex Peacock, an Indianapolis resident, recently experienced the worst frustration of being stuck in the heat without working air conditioning.

“I started feeling like the air was coming in, but the temperature kept rising, you know?” he recalled.

To help alleviate the struggles of those facing similar situations, local HVAC technician Ron Kazee, who works for the locally owned Love Heating and Air Conditioning, came out to repair the unit.

Kazee shared practical advice for ensuring air conditioning units remain operational during extreme heat.

“These are the two tips that I'll say, besides getting the maintenance services,” he said.

“Number one is going to be to always make sure that your filter is staying clean. And every now and again, if you see heavy cottonwood debris out in the area, it's always good to check your condensing unit yourself. Maybe, with the power or the system being turned off at the thermostat, just coming out and spraying down the external part of your coil can help.”

Kazee noted that at-home maintenance can save homeowners a significant amount of money.

“Just these little things that can cost you can save you so much money in the long run,” he advised. “Running a dirty air conditioning unit can cost you $50 to $60 extra a month, sometimes even more.”

Peacock learned firsthand how important it is to keep air conditioning systems well-maintained. He ended up needing a new dual capacitor, a common issue that Kazee has noted increases with rising temperatures.

“Today alone, this is my fourth call. I've already replaced three. So that just gives you an idea,” Kazee explained.

Now that his air conditioning is back in working order, Peacock is taking Kazee's advice to heart.

“We kind of had a conversation just about how checking in on those things as much as you can reasonably speaking can just avoid things like this happening. So I've kind of learned my lesson. That’s for sure,” he said.

The Better Business Bureau has a full list of accredited Heating and Air Conditioning retailers around Indy available on their website.