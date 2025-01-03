Stay Winter Weather Alert

Watch Now
Winter storm 2022 Indiana
Darron Cummings/AP
A man walks on the Monon Trail as snot blows, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path is spreading rain, freezing rain and heavy snow further across the country. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Ahead of a winter storm on Sunday, local fire departments are providing safety tips to Hoosiers.

The Wayne Township Fire Department shared the following list to help you be prepared.

Key Safety Tips:

1. Stay Informed: Monitor local weather reports and updates from the National Weather Service. Be aware of storm warnings and advisories.

2. Emergency Kit: Prepare an emergency kit that includes water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and important documents. Ensure you have enough supplies to last at least 72 hours.

3. Heating Safety: If using a space heater, ensure it is placed at least three feet away from flammable materials. Never use a stove or oven to heat your home and always ensure proper ventilation if using alternative heating sources.

4. Carbon Monoxide Detector: Ensure your home has a working carbon monoxide detector, especially if using generators or alternative heating sources.

5. Avoid Travel: If possible, stay off the roads during the storm. If travel is necessary, keep your vehicle
stocked with emergency supplies, including blankets, food, water, and a flashlight.

6. Snow Removal: Clear snow from driveways and walkways to prevent injuries. Use caution and take breaks to avoid overexertion.

7. Check on Neighbors: Reach out to elderly or vulnerable neighbors to ensure they are safe and have the necessary supplies.

8. Emergency Numbers: Keep emergency numbers accessible, including the fire department, police, and local emergency service

