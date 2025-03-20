Storm causes damage in Cass County: Funnel cloud detected near Logansport Airport

CASS COUNTY — A funnel cloud was reported in the vicinity of Logansport Airport during severe storms Wednesday evening, authorities said.

According to a social media post from Cass County Emergency Management, dispatch activated warning sirens after the cloud was spotted. The funnel was briefly observed before it became obscured by heavy rain.

As the storm passed, significant damage was reported at the airport, including the destruction of a hanger door, downed fencing, and compromised power lines.

In response, the National Weather Service has been alerted and is assessing the situation to determine the storm's intensity and impact.

