Strutting your stuff for a purpose

INDIANAPOLIS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and in the U.S. a woman is diagnosed every two minutes. Cities across the nation including here in Indy are holding events to make sure everyone gets the lifesaving message.

Hundreds of Hoosiers in pink flooded Victory Field Saturday for the third annual “Sista Strut” event hosted by iHeart Media to raise awareness about the disease that hits communities of color harder.

“You can get the information and resources you need and the help you need,” said Ronda Blue, a 12-year Breast Cancer survivor.

She’s strutted her stuff at dozens of these events around the country to help raise awareness and show her support for others.

“We’ve come so far but we still have far to go. It’s a lot of research being done, there’s still so much that we need to do,” added Ms. Eklass who hosted the event.

The need for awareness is even greater in communities of color.

“Women are of color are likely to get cancer, you know one and nine, but they are more likely to die from cancer,” explained Dr. Terry Whitt Bailey, the President and CEO of Cancer Support Community Indiana.

The organization provides free resources and education to Hoosier families.

“We’re empowering ourselves to learn more about breast cancer,” she said.

The goal of the event was not just to spread awareness to women, but men as well.

“To my understanding men are affected at one percent so it’s also important for us to come out here and get checked if we have problems not to ignore it,” said Aaron Brown, who attended with his girlfriend. “So, we’re going to support our sisters and also support ourselves.”

“Blessings to all of the survivors who are here and those who’ve gone on to glory, we’re grateful for,” added six-year survivor Lena Pryor.

Proceeds raised at Saturday's event will go to the Cancer Support Community of Indiana.

The event also featured health care services from the Marion County Health Department.

As of April 2024, doctors now recommend regular mammograms for women, especially those at high starting at age 40 instead of 50.

