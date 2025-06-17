Summer Camp fosters STEM education on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — In the northwest corner of Indianapolis, the STEM Connection at Moore Road Farm is making strides in educational outreach by bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-life experiences.

The summer camp, known for its emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), aims to inspire younger generations and grow bright futures.

“What we do here is we make STEM come to life for children," said Vera Vander Kooy, founder of the program.

"It's experiential. It's focused on what's happening in the classroom, but it comes to life out here — 80% of what a child learns happens outside the classroom. So what are we doing, what are you doing, to help make a difference?” she asked.

This philosophy resonates with students like London Rayner, a high school intern who has been participating in the camp for nearly a decade.

“A lot of us were like, ‘Oh, I don't want to have a career in STEM or anything like that,’ but then when we kind of kept coming here, we noticed that STEM kind of led to everything,” Rayner explained

The camp's mission also focuses particularly on children who may lack access to STEM education.

“Our mission is about STEM principles connected to nature-related experiences with a commitment to those underrepresented in STEM careers,” Vander Kooy noted.

This includes promoting opportunities for girls, children of color and those facing various disadvantages.

Students at the camp find themselves learning in a fun, engaging environment.

“It allows them to kind of explore farther. They’re not forced to be in four walls; it’s about connecting with everything as it is,” Rayner added.

The impact of the hands-on learning approach was evident when children shared their favorite experiences.

“This is actually really cool,” one camper said about a microscope activity.

“I feel like it's really important to push this towards kids because STEM is an area that we need more and more kids in this community to keep pushing us,” Rayner added.

The program runs four days a week all summer. More information on how to sign up can be found on their website.