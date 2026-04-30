Suspect in custody following incident at Jay County Sheriff's Office

PORTLAND, IND — Officials from the Jay County Sheriff's Office said no officers were seriously injured and a suspect is in custody following an incident that happened at the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon.

The news release said Indiana State Police is investigating the incident that happened at around 2:20 p.m.

No other details about the incident have been released at this time.

The Jay County Sheriff's Office stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.