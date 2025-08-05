Suspect shoots at officers during Westfield pursuit, remains at large

WESTFIELD — Westfield police are actively searching for an armed suspect who fired at officers following a pursuit on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident happened in the vicinity of 196th Street and US 31.

Police said an attempted traffic stop escalated into a brief pursuit, during which the suspect crashed his vehicle. After exiting the car, he fired several shots at officers and then fled on foot.

No officers have reported any injuries from the incident; however, the suspect is still at large and is believed to be armed.

In response to the situation, police have established a perimeter stretching from 191st St to 196th St and US 31 to Flippins Rd.

The suspect is described as a black male with dreadlocks wearing a dark blue or black hoodie/sweatshirt.

Westfield police said residents in the area should remain indoors and ensure their doors are locked.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious is encouraged to contact authorities immediately by calling 911 or 317-773-1282.