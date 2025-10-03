Suspected explosive device found on body at Marion County Coroner's Office

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office called in the bomb squad after a deceased individual arrived at their facility with what appeared to be a suspected explosive device Friday morning.

According to officials at the office, the individual was transported to the coroner's office from an incident in another county. Officials said their protocols were immediately followed when the suspected device was discovered on the body.

The bomb squad was called in as a precaution and safely removed the device from the premises. All staff are safe and there is no ongoing threat, according to coroner's office officials.

"We appreciate the public's understanding that we cannot release further details as this matter remains under investigation," officials said in a statement.

WRTV has reached out to IMPD for more information on the investigation.

In a statement, the department said, "This is not believed to be a targeted act of violence toward any person(s) or entity."

The coroner's office has not released details about the original incident in the other county or the identity of the deceased individual.