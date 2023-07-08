Suspected lightning strike leaves four Marian University students displaced

INDIANAPOLIS — Lightning strikes may be to blame for fires in Central Indiana on Saturday morning, including an apartment fire that left four students at Marian University displaced.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to the apartment on 3200 Cold Spring Rd around 7:47 a.m.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the two-story structure.

Indianapolis Fire Department

IFD said more than 14 units were dispatched to battle the fire. Two firefighters were slightly injured, one related to heat and the other one had ceiling debris fall on him.

Indianapolis Fire Department

The department said the fire was put out by 10:21 a.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department

Four Marian University students were displaced and the apartment management will help relocate them. IFD said two of the students were out of town, one came home when the fire broke out, and one woke up to firefighters in the building.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike to the attic.

Another fire caused by a suspected lightning strike was reported in Brownsburg Saturday morning.