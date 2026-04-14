Swick's Creekside BBQ destroyed in early morning fire

CRAWFORDSVILLE — Swick’s Creekside BBQ, formerly known as Creekside Lodge, was completely destroyed in a fire early Tuesday morning, the Crawfordville Fire Department said.

City of Crawfordsville

According to the release, crews were dispatched to the scene at around 12:49 a.m. The heavy fire conditions extended through the roof and were brought under control around 2 a.m. Crews remained on scene into the morning to complete overhaul operations.

The building is considered a total loss.

At this time, investigators consider the fire unintentional and are still working to determine the cause.

The owners, Joe and Candace Swick and Steve Tomamichel, took to Facebook to share their statement about the fire.

"While we are heartbroken to confirm that the building and its contents are a total loss… we are holding tight to what matters most—our people are safe, and this community has already began wrapping its arms around us," shared the Swick Family in part on Facebook.

They continued to say that their other location in downtown, Swick's Kitchen & Emporium, will be closed this week, but all previously scheduled catering orders will be fulfilled.

"There will be a next chapter... we fully intend to rebuild—and while it’s hard to see it today, we believe there is a path forward to create something even more meaningful, built with intention from the ground up," the statement continued.

City of Crawfordsville

Multiple agencies assisted on working this call, including the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Crawfordsville Police Department, Montgomery County Central Communications, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Crawfordsville Electric Light & Power, Indiana American Water and CenterPoint Energy.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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