Swifties make friendship bracelets at Indianapolis' Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Swifties are making sure they're prepared for the The Eras Tour in a couple months.

This weekend, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis hosted the Make the Friendship bracelets event for Taylor Swift fans to create their very own bracelet.

The friendship bracelets have been a trend of the Eras Tour, inspired by lyrics from a song on Swift's 2022 album "Midnights."

The museum provided all the supplies for each person to bejewel and bedazzle a unique bracelet.

WRTV

"Everyone got to sit with their favorite eras," Family Programs Coordinator at the museum, Kate Hugo said. "And so they're getting to just celebrate friendship and kind of building that community that Taylor Swift has created."

The museum has more events planned for Eras Tour, including a dance party on on all three days of the tour, Nov. 1, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3.

The dinos will also decked out in their giant friendship bracelets once again the first week of November.

