Tackling Nuisance Properties: Demolition signals fresh start on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS— A long-vacant apartment complex that has plagued Indianapolis’ east side for years is no more.

On Thursday morning, city leaders and community members gathered at Roselawn Park to celebrate the long-awaited demolition of the building.

For residents like Brenda Gibbons, who has lived near the site for 55 years, the demolition represents both relief and hope.

“It’s very scary to be living here for that many years and then see things vacant, dumped on and buildings broken out,” Gibbons said.

WRTV Roselawn Demolition

The complex had been a hotspot for crime, illegal dumping, and public safety hazards.

Fires had broken out twice in 2023, one of which left firefighters struggling to reach the blaze due to debris and obstructions.

“A couple of summers ago there was a fire there—I could stand on my front porch and watch this huge fire,” Gibbons recalled. “The very important thing was the fire department couldn’t even get into the fire… that’s how bad dumping was.”

City officials say this demolition is just one of many efforts to revitalize struggling neighborhoods.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, alongside City-County Councilor Ron Gibson and other leaders, emphasized the city’s commitment to clearing unsafe properties.

WRTV Roselawn Demolition

“We have created a permanent solution to these problems for our surrounding communities,” Mayor Hogsett said. “Eliminating these neglected properties helps us aim for a brighter future for ourselves."

The City-County Council recently approved an additional $3 million for the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services to address similar nuisance properties across Indianapolis.

Though the demolition is a victory, residents know there is still more work to be done.

“There are still many buildings that are vacant on that same block on Emerson,” Gibbons said. “We need to continue to do the work."

Similar efforts have already been undertaken on the far east side at Town and Terrace and Oak Tree complexes.

The revitalization of Roselawn Park will now continue with further improvements, signaling a hopeful future for the neighborhood.

WRTV Investigation

WRTV Investigates raised concerns about the condition of Roselawn Park in September 2024.

WRTV Investigates Kara Kenney and City-County Councilor Ron Gibson found illegal dumping of trash and debris, as well as high weeds and outdated playground equipment.

PREVIOUS | City-county councilors and residents urge action on city parks

Gibson lives close to Roselawn Park with his son.

WRTV

“I’m embarrassed,” said City-County Councilor Ron Gibson in September 2024. “I should be able to sit right here on this bench and enjoy seeing my son on the swings.”

At the time of our investigation, Gibson and Indy Parks told us the demolition of the apartment complex was key in moving forward with revitalizing the park.

Gibson said Thursday he’s thrilled to see the eyesore come down.

“The time has come to restore safety, dignity and hope back to our neighborhood,” said Gibson on Thursday.

WRTV

The city will now do a full master plan for Roselawn Park using dollars from the city budget.

"We don’t do very many of these,” said Alex Cortwright, a spokesperson for Indy Parks. “That means they come with funding for design, community outreach, things like that, to actually improve the park going forward."

The Roselawn Park playground actually sits on a wetland, said Cortwright.

"It really should be more of a native planting area so part of what we may look at is moving some of those park amenities to hopefully where there will be redevelopment where the apartments previously were,” said Cortwright.

The city plans to hold meetings in 2026 to gather input from the community.

WRTV

What you can do about your park

If you see a problem with your park, here’s what you can do.

Call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622

Call the parks hotline at 317-327-PARK

Contact your city county councilor



You can search to see if your neighborhood park is on the list of improvements here:

