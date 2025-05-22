Taking a trip? Here's how to save money on holiday, summer travel

INDIANA — AAA is predicting another round of record-breaking holiday travel this Memorial Day Weekend, and they are sharing tips to save money before you hit the road.

With more than 880,000 Hoosiers expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, many are preparing for the additional expenses that come with travel.

“I’m very very keen to saving money,” said Quentin Flowers, who hopes to keep his costs down during the weekend getaway.

According to AAA spokesperson Christina Griffiths, there are simple steps travelers can take to save money on their trips.

“Make sure you know, like, here’s the cheapest gas along my route,” Griffiths advised. “There’s also our TripTik website where you can, again, plan out your road trip and look at not just gas stations along the way, but hotels and what price you might be paying.”

Griffiths noted that while gas prices are slightly down from last year, they remain higher than a month ago.

She emphasized the importance of checking which travel method will help keep the most money in travelers’ wallets.

“Domestically, within the U.S., flights are a little bit more expensive, hotels are a little bit more expensive,” she said. “However, rental cars are actually down 8%, so if you’re traveling somewhere, you could be saving a little bit this year compared to years past.”

These tips are not only relevant for Memorial Day weekend, but they can also apply to summer vacations.

Brad Clark, the President of Solomon Financial, suggested that travelers start planning early.

“If there are trips in the future, start shopping those tickets early because there can be deals,” he said. “Use some of those websites, like Expedia, Travelocity, all these types of things. Make sure you’re using those to shop.”

Clark also stressed the importance of saving ahead of time and taking advantage of any bonuses or reward points.

“Be sure that you’re looking at those things day one, you’re starting to set money aside,” he told WRTV. “Don’t try to figure out how to put this onto a credit card and pay it off in time.”

Perhaps one of the most crucial tips for any trip, according to Clark, is planning ahead.

Griffiths added, “That’ll get you the best deals. It’ll get you booked in time. So even just beyond summer, start looking at fall for sure.”

She also suggests talking to a travel agent to help you find the best deals.

With careful planning and budgeting, travelers can make the most of their Memorial Day weekend without breaking the bank.