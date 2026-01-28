Tanya Terry named first female IMPD police chief

INDIANAPOLIS – Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the appointment of 27-year veteran Tanya Terry as the new Chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Terry makes history as the first woman permanently appointed as IMPD police chief.

"When it comes to the safety and security of Indianapolis, few have spent as many waking hours dedicated to our city as Tanya," Mayor Hogsett said. "Crime is down across the board. Criminal homicides are at an eight-year low."

Terry has served as Deputy Chief of Operations for the last two years, working closely with outgoing Chief Chris Bailey and the IMPD Executive Staff. Bailey is moving to the mayor's office as Chief Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff.

Fraternal Order of Police President Rick Snyder gave a positive statement on Terry's appointment, calling her "highly respected" across the board.

“Today, our Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police learned of the decision by Mayor Joe Hogsett to appoint Deputy Chief Tanya Terry as the next Chief of the IMPD.



Chief Terry is highly respected across the board by the rank and file of the IMPD.



She has a career built on solid street police work, superb investigative skills, a focus on holding violent offenders accountable, and is well recognized for her leadership, and character.



Residents, visitors, and business owners of our capital city will be well served with her at the helm.



This is also a historic first. Chief Tanya Terry will be the first female Chief of Police in the history of Indianapolis.



She now stands on the ground that so many female officers before her have plowed.



Yet we know Chief Terry will not want to be known for that…instead she wants to be known as ‘a good cop.’ That’s one of the highest compliments a law enforcement officer can receive from their peers.



Chief Terry also understands the dangers, challenges, and opportunities faced by our professional police officers. Her care for the wellness and safety of our officers is well known.



On behalf of our collective membership, we wish her well in this new chapter. Congrats to Chief Terry for being ‘no less than Moore.’” FOP President Rick Snyder

Under Terry's direction, Indianapolis has achieved a 44% reduction in criminal homicides and non-fatal shootings combined over the last four years, according to IMPD.

In 2021, Terry spearheaded the Juvenile Diversion Program as a pilot on Southwest District. The program connects youth with the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis and other resources rather than arresting them.

Terry began her law enforcement career in 1999 and has served in various roles including patrol officer, field training officer, and district detective. She was promoted to sergeant in 2016, lieutenant in 2018, and Southwest District Commander in 2021.

As Chief, Terry will lead the implementation of IMPD's first-ever strategic plan developed with input from officers and the community.

Terry graduated from Warren Central High School and studied psychology and sociology at IUPUI. She and her wife, IMPD Captain Lindsey Terry, have two teenage children.

Terry will be sworn in as Chief on February 2, 2026.

