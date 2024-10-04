Tax credit could help Hoosiers struggling with food insecurity

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday night, Hoosiers gathered at Light of the World Christian Church to learn about changes that could cut child poverty and hunger.

Bread of the World is a United States advocacy group that is working to end hunger.

According to Feeding America, over 800,000 Hoosiers are struggling with food insecurity. The solutions are complicated but advocates are pointing to a federal tax law that has proven to provide relief in the past as an option.

The change would expand the federal Child tax credit and offer financial support to hundreds of thousands of children in the Hoosier state.

Purdue Northwest senior Mya Bell was one of the children who benefitted from the credit during the pandemic.

“When that child tax credit was available and opened to us, we were really able to have access or more money for getting food,” Bell said.

Bell adds that the credit allowed her mother to not worry about how she would put food on the table.

“My mom can focus on being a mom, my mom doesn't have to just focus on being a waitress or being a provider, my mom can focus on caring for her kids and putting them in a stable environment," she said.

Bread of the World Director of Government Relations Bob Powers hopes Hoosiers will call on lawmakers to support a budget that includes the child tax credit.

“We're hoping that a lot of letters are gonna be going off to Senator Young and other members of the house here in the state to encourage them to support the Wyden-Smith tax bill this year that has child tax credit expansion included," Powers said.

If you or someone you know is struggling to find or afford access to food, you are encouraged to call Indiana 2-1-1 for assistance.

