Teen recounts scary moments as gun fire rings out during weekend house party

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say a 13-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is injured after a weekend shooting on Indy’s southeast side.

“I threw a party and everything, but I just like having fun. I just wanted to have fun and it turned out the worst way that it could,” Solomon Long said.

16-year-old Solomon long is reflecting about what happened at his house Sunday morning. The house is located South Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street.

“I never met somebody like that. She was funny, talented, smart, she would be there for me too,” Long said.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the 13-year-old girl as Jasmine Rodriguez. Long says he was friends with both victims.

“I went to go see him in the hospital and he was asleep, but he is awake now. He can’t really talk he has to write it out on a notebook,” Long said.

On Monday, Long, his brother and uncle are cleaning up the inside of the home and wiping the blood off the floor.

WRTV Multiple holes can be seen where bullets entered the house from outside.

“I mean anybody that can do this to a bunch of kids, I just don’t who do you think you are,” Long’s uncle Chris said.

Police say before the shots were fired, there was a house party going on with many teenagers.

“We were just throwing a little party, there was no arguing, no fighting, no guns and my friend Isaac got shot and my friend Jasmine got shot,” Long said.

Long, who said he lives at the home with his brother said he believes the shots came from outside the home. IMPD is still working to confirm that.

“I don’t understand how people think that makes you gangster, shooting up a poor girl, and a poor guy too. He did nothing, no one, no one deserved this,” Long concluded.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

