Teenage girl killed, teenage boy injured in early Sunday morning shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage female was killed and a teenage male was injured on the south side of Indianapolis in one of three shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, according to IMPD.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., police were called to the 800 block of Villa Avenue on reports of a person shot.

Police say they arrived and found a teenage female and male victim. Both of the teenagers had been shot, according to police.

The female victim was pronounce dead at the scene.

The male victim was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition.

Homicide detectives learned from initial investigation that a party took place prior to the shooting and included many teenagers.

Police are asking neighbors to look at any video they have that may have captured this incident or captured people/vehicles in the area around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

