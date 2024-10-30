The Eras Detour: Traffic and Parking for Taylor Swift in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy drivers, are you ready for it?

The Eras tour is set to kick off Friday night but it will come with an influx of traffic and a lack of parking options.

“This is huge. There's no mistake about it. There's going to be a lot of people in a small area. It could be upwards of 200,000 people,” shared one IMPD official.

IMPD has announced numerous road closures that will take effect during the weekend.

The following roads will be closed from Nov. 1-4:



South St. between Capitol Ave. and Missouri St. 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Monument Circle all four spokes closed. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

South St. between Pennsylvania St and Delaware St. 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Washington St. between Illinois St. and Capitol Ave. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Maryland St. between West St. and Capitol Ave. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Missouri St between Washington St and Maryland St. No S/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Capitol Ave from Washington St. to South St. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Georgia St between Illinois St and Capitol Ave No W/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

South St. between Capitol Ave and Pennsylvania St. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Kentucky Ave from South St. to Morris St. No N/B or E/B. 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

McCarty St. between West St. and Missouri St. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Capitol Ave. No E/B or W/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Illinois St. No N/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Russell Ave No N/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

McCarty St. and Madison Ave No E/B from Madison Ave. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Missouri St and Morris St No N/B. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

The following interstate exits will be closed:

I-70 E/B at West St exit 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 W/B at West St exit 11p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 E/B at Illinois St/Meridian St exit 11p.m. - 1 a.m.

I-70 W/B at Meridian St. exit. 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Experts estimate the Eras Tour will attract over 200,000 visitors to the Circle City over the weekend, which means parking spots will be few and far between.

“There are some locations that are completely sold out. They are dwindling by the day. We are seeing hundreds of reservations every day that are coming in," shared Denison Parking President Perry Griffith.

Denison owns and operates a majority of the parking garages around downtown Indianapolis.

Griffith suggests visitors buy parking sooner rather than later.

"At this point, I would highly advise, if you are looking to find parking and secure it before you arrive downtown, that I would go to our website, or you can also check through some of the third-party applications out there," Griffith said.

Griffith also pleads with fans to be patient after the show as garages clear out.

"It wouldn't be unusual to have to wait about 30 minutes or so to get out afterward, just depending, again, on the pedestrian traffic on the street because pedestrians get right away and then also the vehicular traffic that's trying to move through as well," Griffith said.

Visitors can purchase parking spots by visiting the Denison Parking websiteor using parking apps like Spot Hero or Park Whiz.

