The Everett family has deep roots in farming

BOONE COUNTY — Near a grain bin, not too far from the barn, a bell sits on top of a post where it has for decades. The sound of that bell has echoed through generations of the Everett family.

“This used to be the way my great grandmother would call her husband for lunch,” explained Doug Everett.

Six generations of the Everett family have now answered the bell to farm their land, located west of Zionsville and on the outskirts of Whitestown in southern Boone County.

Corn and soybeans are the bread and butter of the operation. Three generations are active today on the family farm.

The Everett Family Farm will be one of the 15 family farms featured at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

Doug's mom, Carolyn, has first-hand knowledge of the family's farming operations stretching back to the1960's. The farm was established in 1919.

Memories are also frozen in Doug's mind.

“Remember the blizzard in the 70s. We lost most of our sheep in the blizzard,” Doug said reflecting on the late January Blizzard of 1978.

Weather is a never-ending challenge on the farm. The economy is often another.

“What we're paying now for seed corn, diesel fuel, tires, help. It's probably doubled from what it was 10 or 15 years ago,” said Tyler Everett.

Tyler leads the next generation in the family and focuses on technology to cut costs.

“We want to know the seeds that are falling by the second, we want to know the liquid that's flowing at the tenth of a gallon per acre going at 5 to 10 mph across the field, being able to shut on and off seed, fertilizer and chemical spray going across the field,” Tyler explained in a rapid-fire nature.

Wisdom guides the family's approach to the use of the latest innovations.

“My father always taught me to be cautious. You don't need to be first, but you need to be there when it's profitable,” Doug recalled.

When they aren't in the field, they are in the community. The Everett's have a combined 200 years of involvement with 4-H.

“We just got an email this morning from the Indiana State Fair wanting my wife, Nanette, to judge clothing. I've been judging tractor maintenance for the last three years. Tyler is a tractor driving judge,” Doug proudly shared.

Doug's father, Aaron, helped start the Boone County Perry Township volunteer fire department over six decades ago. Once old enough, Doug and Tyler signed up too.

No matter where they're at or what they're doing, the weather is always on their mind.

Pointing to his phone, Doug explains, “This app will show me how much rain fell on my fields.”

That’s not enough for him though.

“I still watch television weather reports,” he said with a smile.

