The fight for PRIDE in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Jones hasn’t lived in Indianapolis in decades but his impact will be felt for generations.

Back in the Summer of 1984, many members of the gay community would use Monument Circle as a gathering place.

The area also was highly patrolled by the Indianapolis Police Department and many members of the community reported being harassed by officers.

“They asked, 'What are you so nervous about?' and immediately started patting me down,” Jones explained in an interview with WRTV in 1984.

Jones spoke with WRTV about the situation for the first time in 40-years.

“That was where I sort of morphed into an accidental gay activist," he said.

Michael Jones for webi

Jones’ efforts led many in the gay community to host a peaceful protest on Monument Circle called Knight’s on the Circle.

The protest lead the former Indianapolis Mayor William Hudnut to send a letter to IPD stating that no discrimination will be tolerated.

Less than a decade later, Jones inspired other activists, like Ruth Norrington, to celebrate Pride with the first Pride Parade event on Monument circle in 1990.

“The first pride on the circle was about 3,500 people who attended,” Norrington explained. “People were nervous about it, but they attended it.”

WRTV

Jenny Boyts, the leader of Indy Pride Incorporated., says that Indy has become more inclusive than ever before.

“The ways in which we are creating space, and people are protecting that space and giving us room to celebrate feels really important,” Boyts said.

She said Pride month is in a large thanks to people like Jones and Norrington whose bravery helped pave the way for a younger generation.

“I think we also try to honor the folks who 40-years-ago started this when they didn't feel safe,” Boyts said. “They didn't have the space, so they created it themselves and there's inspiration in that.”

Ruth Norrington for web

Indianapolis’ Parade and Pride Festival is this Saturday, June 8.

For more information on the parade and related events, click here.

