These Indiana Cities will pay for your move

INDIANAPOLIS— Many Indiana cities will pay you to relocate.

The Indianapolis based company MakeMyMove partners with communities all over the region to offer movers with incentives like cash, vouchers and working space to make a city their new home.

“We're an online marketplace that connects remote workers and other move ready talent with communities that are trying to attract new residents,” explained MakeMyMove Co-Founder and C.O.O. Evan Hock. “Historically, maybe that meant giving incentives to businesses to relocate, it's a very similar thing, you're just giving that incentive directly to the worker.”

Chad and Mariah Zingarellis moved to Noblesville in 2023.

wrtv House for Sale

“We were moving from California and started researching best places in America to raise a family,” shared Mariah Zingarellis. “Hamilton County just kept popping up.”

The Zingarellis’ came across the MakeMyMove website and saw the benefits for moving to Noblesville.

“When we first started with make my move, they give you $2,500 for relocation and that helped with moving expenses, just kind of getting set up here,” explained Mariah Zingarellis.

WRTV House for sale sign in Carmel

“We've been able to try like a bunch of different local restaurants, and really kind of immerse ourselves into the community,” she added.

While the Zingarellis family enjoys saving money in their new home, the city earns their investment right back.

“They're using insurance agents locally, they're going to our restaurants, they're buying from our retail outlets,” explained Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour. “All of those things are now those dollars that they are spending and it is going back into our community.”

The Zingellis family is happy in their new home and they feel MakeMyMove has helped develop a deep connection with their new home.

“It just really opened up your eyes to everything that there is,” explained Mariah Zingellis. “We've discovered so much in just one year that we just continue discovering more and more.”

More information about the MakeMyMove organization is available on their website.

