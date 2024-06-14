'They are such a blessing': Families can get free diapers through new Warren Township Program

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program at the Warren Township Trustee's Office is helping families take care of their babies' needs. They’re providing free diapers and wipes to township residents on the far east side.

For first-time mother Nakyla Johnson, these free diapers mean she can take care of her two-month-old son.

WRTV Warren Township Free Diaper Program

"They are such a blessing like they don't even understand how much of a blessing they've been to me and my family,” she said as she held back tears.

Diapers are now one less thing she has to worry about this month as she struggles to pay her rent and other bills while she stays home to take care of her baby.

"I'm not working right now so I don't have any money. I have no income coming in, so it's really, really hard trying to get the basic necessities for my baby," Johnson said.

Helping families and mothers like Johnson is why the Warren Township Trustee’s Office started their free diaper program “Bloomin’ Baby Bottoms.”

The program was launched in January by the township assistance supervisor Annika Cox, her staff and and the township trustee Vernon Brown.

"We've seen the need was great, especially for families with young children, mainly because we know it can be unaffordable,” explained Cox.

Diapers are not covered by federal assistance programs and can cost up to $100 a month for just one child.

It’s a big expense that can create other barriers for families on the east side.

"When you're going to daycare, you have to provide an unopened pack of diapers,” Cox said. "If they don't have the diapers to take to the daycare, they can't take their child to the daycare, which again, like you said, is a domino effect because they may not be able to get to work."

For the trustee’s office, it’s all about easing that burden and bridging the gap to access.

"I get in my vehicle, my personal vehicle, and I go pick the diapers up,” Cox said. "We want to be supportive to our families and the community."

Support the office wants to provide without judgment.

"Don't wait too late, just come ask for help,” Johnson added.

The office works with the Indiana Diaper Bank to provide the necessity to families at no cost.

Families can get up to three packs of diapers and wipes every 30 days.

To enroll in the program, you have to provide an ID, social security card, birth certificate for the child and proof that you live in Warren Township.

For assistance with diapers and more services, you can reach out to the office at (317) 327-8947 or send them a message on their website.

The Indiana Diaper bank does not distribute diapers to families individually, but they do provide them to programs like “Blooming Baby Bottoms” to hand out.

To donate or to connect to a program near you, click here.