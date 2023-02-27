Thin Mint Thursday: Versiti Blood Center and Girl Scouts partner to encourage donors

INDIANAPOLIS — Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana are partnering to encourage Hoosiers to donate blood. On March 2, all attempting donors will receive a package of Thin Mint cookies for what the two organizations like to call “Thin Mint Thursday.”

“More than a cookie, Thin Mint Thursday is a way to thank our generous blood donors for their life saving gift,” Penny Schroeder, area vice president at Versiti, said. “We are grateful to partner with the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana to save lives and help girls thrive.”

Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Girl Scouts encourage anyone who is over the age of 17 and in good health to donate. Parental consent is required for donors 16 and under.

“We are always proud to be able to support efforts that help the community,” Danielle Shockey, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana CEO, said. “Whether through Cookies for a Cause or in ways that celebrate giving back, like the blood drive Thin Mint efforts. Girl Scout cookies and community service are in the Girl Scouts DNA, and we are happy to do our small part to support Versiti's efforts.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org . Walk-ins are also welcome. Donating blood takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their date of birth.

Donor Center locations:

