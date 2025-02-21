Think you might have the flu? Here’s what experts say you should do

INDIANAPOLIS — Flu cases are still surging across the Hoosier State. For the first time this season, the Indiana Department of Health reported the death of a child under two. WRTV talked to experts about flu symptoms and when to seek medical care.

Flu activity is still very high according to Indiana’s influenza dashboard.

This week, the Department of Health reported another 40 flu deaths, up to a total of 97 this season, including the first death of a child 6 to 23 months old and a Hoosier between 5 and 24 years old.

Doctors say they are seeing a higher number of cases than this time last year.

“We're seeing a lot more people getting admitted to the hospital because of it. It doesn't really predispose young and old,” said Dr. Tyler Stepsis, the Chief of Emergency Medicine at Eskenazi Health.

Local doctors told WRTV that flu symptoms can be very similar to other viruses including the common cold.

You may experience things like a runny/stuffy nose, cough, fever, muscle aches, and a sore throat, but some symptoms might be different than a typical cold.

"Influenza can be distinguished by the presence of severe muscle aches, severe fatigue and GI symptoms. Most common cold viruses don’t cause a lot of symptoms like nausea or diarrhea, but influenza really can,” explained Dr. Haley Pritchard.

If symptoms don’t improve, she also recommended seeking medical attention, especially if you’re in a high-risk group who may get sicker with the flu.

“Someone who is pregnant, older, over the age of 65, or who has one or a number of underlying other medical conditions that can put you at higher risk of getting sicker than the average person, I definitely recommend seeking care from your primary care physician or an urgent care,” added Dr. Pritchard.

Dr. Stepsis also gave insight on when to take your kids in to seek medical attention.

“If your child looks like they're having trouble catching their breath,” explained Dr. Stepsis. “Unfortunately, along with flu, RSV is another big wintertime illness.”

Both experts told WRTV that the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated, as it’s still not too late this season.

They also recommend things like:



Covering your cough

Frequent hand-washing

Avoiding contact with sick people when possible

Staying home when you’re sick

If you are sick, doctors suggest taking Ibuprofen or Tylenol to help control fevers, along with staying hydrated and getting plenty of rest.